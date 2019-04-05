RE: the March 29 article "2-tiered minimum wage picks up support."
The Arizona legislature is like a mudslide going downhill and creating more destruction every minute. Your recent article stating that the youth pay bill is advancing illustrates this point. The bill would make it legal for employers to pay young workers less than adults doing the same jobs. Many young people are working to support themselves and their families, not to mention trying to earn money for college. Life is hard enough for many young people today. Can't we give them a fighting chance?
Anne Gooden
Midtown
