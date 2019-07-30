There’s too many times to list when I’ve disagreed with the Star’s opinions and positions on various issues. However, it’s with a breath of fresh air to read the Star’s strong support for Sami Hamed, Ward One City Council candidate. Thanks to the Star’s editorial staff for a thoughtful and accurate endorsement of Sami Hamed. As a Ward One resident and registered voter, I look forward to an accountable and intelligent Ward One City Council Member. Go Sami!
Jerry Anderson
West side
