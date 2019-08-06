Having known Sami for years, I’ve watched him give back to our community. Sami’s efforts have been cordially received in several forums and interviews. Sami has plans for invigorating his ward with neighborhood investments, building a healthy economy, and transportation solutions. He’s been tirelessly walking neighborhood precincts. He has demonstrated the energy, drive and vision that he’ll bring to the west side, which has been neglected for too long. Sami’s mailers and signs have already been rolled out and you will see more as the mail-in ballots went out on August 2. His pre-primary report which is due August 17 will show significant grassroots support. The winner of the August 27 primary will most likely become your Ward 1 council member for the next four years. Help shape Tucson’s future with a small business friendly person who has fresh ideas to improve his ward and enrich the lives of everyone.
Jim Lovelace
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.