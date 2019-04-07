Many independent sources state that more than 25% of Tucson area residents are below the defined poverty rate ($25,000 per year for a family of four). City and Country services are subsidized with tax dollars to aid these residents. Those Tucson residents that are pushing for Tucson to be a sanctuary city seem to want to encourage undocumented immigrants to come here. Many of these immigrants have little or no training for the jobs available in Tucson area. If we encourage a group of poorly trained immigrants to come to Tucson, how does this effect our local economy? Seems like this only adds to the downward spiral of our economy. Where am I wrong?
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.