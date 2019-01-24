In response to the January 22nd letter to the editor that sanctuary policies (where cities limit their cooperation with the national government’s effort to enforce immigration law) can be dangerous: as a matter of fact, numerous studies have shown quite the opposite. Limited cooperation policies (as promoted by sanctuary cities) may strengthen community-police relations because noncitizens do not feel at risk for removal when they interact with police. Greater cooperation with the police results in more arrests and deters would-be criminals. End result: over the last 5 years four studies have examined the relationship between limited cooperation policies and crime, and all have concluded that such policies actually reduce neighborhood crime. On the other hand when immigrants move to cities where they are hesitant to contact or interact with the police, studies have shown an increase in violence. Maybe we should give more thought to the ramifications of living in cities where anyone (citizen or not) is afraid to contact the police.
KENNETH COHN
Northwest side
