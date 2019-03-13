RE: Why I Oppose Tucson 's Sanctuary Initiative. March 10, Page A-11
Steve Kozachik does a fine job of describing his opposition to the Sanctuary initiative although much of his objection is on technicalities of the language used. Unfortunately he, like many others , overlooks the strongest reason to object to such policies. Sanctuary city policies have PROVEN to result in pretty serious crimes, including deaths ( San Francisco for one example) and sexual assaults ( numerous places; including Portland) , committed by illegal immigrants on innocent people. The deadly farce of these pro illegal immigrant policies was recently exposed again as a California illegal , who was released, went on a shooting rampage that included wounding six innocent people and killing one. California of course is the most frequent victim of such totally avoidable crimes because it is “progressive” enough to be a Sanctuary STATE. Arizonans must avoid the same mistake.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
