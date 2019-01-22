If Tucson is thinking about becoming a Sanctuary City they should really think twice. It is well and good to think of the welfare of Illegal Immigrants, BUT what is the cost? Who is going to monitor that those who get jobs for cash will pay their fair share in taxes? Who pays for the vetting of these people? Who pays for the goods and services? California looses billions on Sanctuary Cities. It is illegal for me to drive 75 MPH on Oracle. It is illegal to rob a bank or commit other crimes. We have proper ways to enter this country that are legal. We do not need a Sanctuary City to promote illegals, It is an oxymoron. Tucson does not need to be like Oakland, CA.
Ron Kari
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.