Can one only thank the Pima County Republican party and its chair David Eppihimer for filing lawsuits opposing a Sanctuary City ballot initiative? In Sunday’s Star he is quoted as saying this effort is “saving Tucson from itself.” A comment undoubtably taken out of context, but certainly a generous thought.
We would be “saved” from arduous self reflection on the moral imperatives of universal human rights. It would save us from recalling our own immigrant history, somewhere back there. We would not have to worry about being “racists” or speaking from “white skin first world privilege.” We could just accept beneficent legislation from Phoenix and DC. We could focus on real needs like walls, civic assault rifles and managing electoral process.
You’re right Mr. Eppihimer, this Sanctuary City stuff is just too messy and I don’t want to think about it. I’ll go watch Tucker Carlson instead.
Being a member of humanity are my bonafides, I speak for myself.
David Pennington
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.