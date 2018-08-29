Re: the Aug. 28 letter to the editor "Why no term limits? Here's why."
I thought I was in a very small minority who felt disenfranchised by term limits. There are a lot of highly qualified people who should be in office that aren't because of term limits.
I can never see the logic behind removing a high percentage of experienced people for inexperienced ones -- most businesses and the public sector do not do that unless they want to remove higher paid staff. I would love to be able to vote for a well qualified candidate seeking a third term but, in Arizona, I can't in most elections because of term limits. Term limits also dumb down the voting public because it infers that the public is too stupid to vote out a politician who is not effectively representing his/her constituency.
I want to be able to vote for the best candidate -- remove term limits so the best candidate can run for office again.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side
