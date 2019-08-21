As an experienced urban planner, I second the Star’s endorsement of Randi Dorman for Tucson’s next Mayor! An accomplished creator of lively neighborhoods, as Mayor she'll help us create a Tucson that lives up to our potential.
Randi’s campaign platform is powerful, complete, doable. And unique.
For example, she alone among the candidates champions an urban ecosystem that will merge economic and educational development — creating not just new and better companies and jobs, but also qualified workers.
And only Randi has been up front about the environmental challenges facing Tucson and its citizens, especially climate change and urban sustainability (including needed computerized traffic controls to save gas and speed travel).
Randi’s policies, available on RandiForMayor.com, are innovative, compassionate, and commonsense, necessary ingredients for our next Mayor’s success. That’s why I’m voting for her, and why you should, too.
Robert Jacobson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.