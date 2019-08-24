Dear Editor,
We are Democrats in LD 2 and LD 14 who knocked on doors to help elect Democrats in 2018. We have tried to get an in-person meeting during this August recess with Sen. Sinema, who we helped get elected. We were told her schedule is full but send our comments.
We want to ask her in person to show her leadership on preventing gun violence by co-sponsoring H.R. 4240 to require background checks on all commercial gun sales.
We see her schedule wasn’t so full and she is coming to Tucson for an event for Mayoral candidate Regina Romero Thursday 8/22. We now are asking Ms. Romero to ask Sen. Sinema to co-sponsor H.R. 4240 expanding background checks. Perhaps Ms. Romero has an inside track to Sen. Sinema constituents don’t have.
Jean Vickers, Vail
Helen Boyd, Green Valley
Matt Boyd, Green Valley
Angela Dzikoski, Green Valley
Sanda Schuldmann, Green Valley
Myra Christeck, Green Valley
Miriam Lindmeier, Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.