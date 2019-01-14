I am a fan of David Fitzsimmons, but I take exception to his Sunday cartoon calling seniors freeloaders. After working all my life, my Social Security check is $1,008 a month — this up $26 for the first time in years. I cannot pay my bills. I must work part time, but what happens when I am no longer able to work? When time for taxes and insurance payments are due, it is a struggle that I am loosing.
I will not be able to stay in my home for the rest of my life. This saddens me. Will the state feed and house me then? I have always supported education, recently the Red for Ed Campaign. Can’t we find a way to support both seniors and education? Baby Boomers have contributed so much to America, are we to be forgotten now? Gov. Ducey told the crowd at his inauguration that the state is projected to have the largest surplus in history/estimated at $900 million. That would be a start.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
