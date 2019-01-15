I have been amused by the back and forth discussion over seniors and their wealth. Are seniors the wealthiest demographic? Are there seniors that are poor? Yes and yes.
According to the Federal Reserve's 2017 Bulletin, the average net worth of Americans aged 65-74 is more than $1 million. However, the median is only $224,000. For less fortunate seniors, the numbers may be closer to zero. By comparison, the average/median net worth of those aged 35-44 is $288,000/$59,000.
Property taxes? My opinion: All property owners should pay property tax. However, Arizona may want to consider what some other states do: allow seniors under a certain income threshold to defer the tax until death, or when the property is sold. Non-wealthy seniors would have more current income — the state would get its tax — and the schools would be funded.
Bill Boaz
SaddleBrooke
