Re: the Jan. 2 article "Initiative: AZ seniors would not pay taxes on homes."
Like everyone else I would love to be exempt from paying property taxes. However, tax activist Lynne Weaver’s argument that Arizona seniors should be exempt from paying taxes on our homes makes no sense in terms of fairness.
Many seniors, myself included, retired here from other states and did not pay taxes to support government services in Arizona during our working years. So why should we get a free ride just because we’re over 65? Our state and local governments are chronically short of funds, and teachers in particular get the short end of the stick in terms of salaries and school supply coverage. As the article points out, if seniors are exempt from property taxes then everyone else will be stuck with a heavier tax burden.
John Newport
Northwest side
