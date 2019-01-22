Editor,
I have a few thoughts concerning the abolition of property taxes for those 65 and older.
1) If the initiative passed there would be a slew of quick claim deeds to those over 65. What if the person receiving the deed is unscrupulous and sells the property?
2) If a senior is having a heart attack would you want someone who is reading an internet article to save that life or a university- trained physician who may have a public school education?
3) What about those over 65 who have rented all their life and paid property taxes in their rent and have paid federal taxes. The mortgage interest deduction is for homeowners, not renters.
As Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes says, "Taxes are what we pay for civilized society".
By the way, I am writing this letter after eating a senior-discounted meal in a restaurant.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.