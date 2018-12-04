Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Is our border with Mexico really such a dangerous place?"
It has been distressing that Lonnie Swartz was let off with no culpability in two trials for shooting down teenager Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in 2012. I wished that Mr. Swartz would be blamed, at least in some degree, for the killing, to give the Rodriguez family some satisfaction.
Now, in Sunday's edition of the Star, Chris Montoya, a long-time Border Patrol Agent, has explained the entire situation. Thank you, Chris, for clarifying that, no, the Border Patrol is never in as much danger at the Mexican border as even the National Parks Service, an agency with comparable duties. This fact is contrary to statements made by supervisors and chiefs who consistently claim that the border is a "very dangerous" place for law enforcement. Not true!
Susan Girardeau
Green Valley
