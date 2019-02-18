Effective leaders are curious, informed, and willing to admit they’re not experts — especially in science. They listen to their constituents. Last week, hundreds went to the Phoenix Capitol to discuss environmental issues. Everyone was able to speak with their legislators except those in LD 11. Vince Leach, Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts refused to give us even one minute. Two staffers admitted they “probably won’t read the letters.”
I urge you to investigate the records of these men and the money that helped elect them. Look at their Facebook posts. You will find anti-public lands, anti-education, repression of free speech, and voter suppression. They vote against all gun control, even background checks. They will not vote to protect clean air and water, and will not acknowledge climate change or vote on any climate action.
Let’s hold them accountable and demand a forum where our voices can be heard.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
