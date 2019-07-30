Re: the July 28 article "Poll: More than a third of voters undecided in Tucson mayor race."
I support Steve Farley for Mayor, for many reasons most of all, I believe he is best for this diverse city of many neighborhoods and challenges. His work with State as senator, will be an advantage for Tucson. I was excited to participate in the poll for mayor. When I opened the paper this morning I eagerly reviewed the results! I was very disappointed, as I opened to full page of Tucson & Region section to find the accompanying article with the poll data had pictures of all the candidates except Steve Farley! He has 31% of the respondents votes! Just because your candidate only has 6% of respondents votes you should at least show picture of the candidate with the highest percentage!
Christina Early
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.