I have known the Martha McRINO for over 20 years. My opinion from personal knowledge and interaction with McRINO dating back over 20 years, as a fellow A-10 pilot and her former superior officer, is that she would never have pulled that early "doggie on the couch" stunt without something in it for her. My prediction, Ducey, another RINO, called her and advised her to "let it go" and he will appoint her in January when McCain's seat is vacated by Jon Kyl. Having just won another four years as Governor, he will oversee the Sinema self-destruction, which is inevitable, and begin his senate run at the conclusion of his last term as Governor. The goal being two new RINOs representing AZ in the senate to replace McCain and Flake (talk about RINOs!). Pains me to see this unfold, but you heard it here first. I was born and raised in Arizona, 28 years USAF retired Colonel.
Pappy Russell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.