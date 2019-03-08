Re: the March 7 guest column "As nun-turned-Rep., Sister Clare fought for the ERA."
Sister Clare was not only way ahead of her time politically but was also an outstanding mentor and teacher at Salpointe Catholic High School. She was in a class all by herself in regards to teaching the importance of politics in our everyday lives. The sister taught a young 18-year-old to question the hot topics of the day and to take an active role in government by at least voting. I can honestly say she was the best teacher I had in my educational career.
Jeff Horwitz
Tubac
