It appears that Kyrsten Sinema will be victorious over Martha McSally for one of the open Arizona senate seats. If Sinema wins then it is because she ran a better campaign than McSally. Sinema hammered the airwaves regarding two key issues: One was about her advocacy of the Affordable Care Act and, two, working in a bipartisan manner if she is elected U.S. Senator. Sinema's condescending view of Arizonans notwithstanding, her campaign was effective in creating an image as a Democrat who's not a typical party-line legislator.
McSally towed the Donald Trump line too close and made her seem too much in line with the President. Arizona voters wanted to see that she cares about Arizona's problems and how to fix them. Aside from this, it is embarrassing that it takes days after Election Day to see who we elect. The "fraud" in Arizona are the elections laws and how they are written that creates this cyclical debacle.
Roberto Martinez
South side
