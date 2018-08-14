Re: the Aug. 7 article 'City to examine new limits on smoking.'
I own an electrical space heater. Is it an e-fireplace? Of course not, but the Tucson City Council wants us to believe that e-cigarettes are actually cigarettes. You know, those funny looking paper straws containing tobacco that smell bad when lit and can shorten our lives.
The Star tells us that that cigarette smoking is at an all-time low but Councilman Paul Durham wants to raise the age for purchasing “tobacco” products from 18 to 21. Huh? Reading and reading enlightens us. He wants to restrict the use of nicotine delivery systems which contain no lung-destroying tar. Lacking reliable scientific data whether addictive nicotine is unsafe, he will hide behind a haze of tobacco smoke to make his argument.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
