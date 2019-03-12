Thank you Norah Booth for writing a very timely editorial regarding the ERA. More importantly you referenced one of the true female visionaries of our time, Sr. Clare Dunn. I was honored and privileged to have Sr. Clare as one of my professors at Salpointe Catholic High School. Upon graduation I worked in her political campaigns.
The ERA is being resurrected and discussed for many socio-economic reasons such as female headed households with the mother being the sole provider. The ERA means power, power means the right to earn enough to support a family without diving into poverty. Theoretically, power means being recognized as a viable citizen of the United States of America. Sr. Clare, a democrat, truly understood the needs of her constituents in Tucson, and was highly respected in the State House. She was extremely disappointed that she could not effect enough change to insure passage of the ERA. Now is the time to honor her memory, honor women and pass the ERA!
Felicia Frontain
Midtown
