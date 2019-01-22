I just want to express thanks for Geoffrey Fox on his article To Have a Wall or Not in which he states the needs for the Wall/Fence for our southern border. Also for Rosalie Wright on her article on Sanctuary City. If former Californians are coming here to indoctrinate this open borders and such, it will not sit will with us Conservative who so appreciate Pres. Trump stands to make Americans First. We don't "hate" immigrants, my family came here through Ellis Island . What we are against is the illegal immigrants primarily coming in from Central America in 10 of thousand canavans, destroying other countries in their trek to infiltrate America without being vetted or documented. Women and young girls are being raped, babies are getting very ill and we are being blamed for being inhuman. Really? Why would any parent drag their children the thousands of miles to America and then force them under a wall they dug out or throwing them over the existing Wall. We want people who come in the right way, show that they are capable to adapt to our lifestyles and get jobs. No entitlement for non-Citizens. Wake up America. Support the Wall, Most of us have some type of wall around our housing, I do. It's called a Security Wall.
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.