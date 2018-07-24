An informed public is essential to a participatory form of government, and a free press plays a vital role in that regard. It is even more the case when voters are empowered to directly enact public policy via the referendum process. For some time now, readers of the Letters to the Editor section of the Star have been presented with competing, contradictory claims regarding the economics of solar generation of electricity.
Complicating matters further, monied interests on both sides of the issue have engaged in efforts to sway public opinion for their own purposes. It is well past time that the Arizona Daily Star publish a detailed, objective analysis of the costs and benefits of solar electric generation, both roof-top and industrial-scale, in Tucson Electric Power's service area and compare those with fossil-fueled generation. Do your job!
Stanley Kissinger
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.