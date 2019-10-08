It is discouraging to see the ADS candidate endorsements for election and/or re-election. ADS has been reporting the seriousness of an array of problems within the City of Tucson: unemployment and under employment, poor road conditions, understaffing of Police Dept and Fire Dept, increasing number of residents living at or below the poverty level, staggering rate of evictions. Let us also remember their articles involving problems within the City of Tucson, the City of South Tucson, and Pima County (as our expanded community): we are the 5th poorest economy in the USA, we are the highest taxed county in the state.
Why would ADS endorse those who are directly responsible for these problems? We have the opportunity to have our voices heard. To do so, we must vote!
Jo Ann Sabbagh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.