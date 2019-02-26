I frequently think I should write a letter to the editor -today is the day ! I am alarmed about the legislator’s misguided, wrongheaded attempt to exercise “states rights -(or something!) with the measures allowing more parent “discretion” in deciding to inoculate or not their children against deadly childhood diseases. II wonder how many adults are alive today because their parents wisely inoculated them as babies and children! Of course we will never know, but the fact that legislators are willing to be agents in proactively sanctioning current -day youngsters to NOT be inoculated is testimony that they do not govern in the best interests of all Arizonans by disregarding the facts . For example, measles and smallpox were almost eradicated worldwide due to VACCINES! I say almost because when inoculations are now skipped childhood diseases rear their ugly heads, risking damage to hearing, sight, and possibly death. Great example of internet misinformation and word-of -mouth power over wise use of knowledge.
Shame! Shame on the legislature for its negligence!
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
