Re: the Dec. 19 column "McSally best pick possible, especially for Southern Ariz."
I was dumbfounded reading Tim Steller's opinion regarding McSally in the newspaper. What tripe. The people of Southern Arizona were in no way happy with McSally's performance as a member of the House. She ignored the people, refusing to even meet with them. She ran as a independent but was a total Trump supporter from the get go. She NEVER had our interest in mind, voting party line 98.8 percent of the time
She would have never won reelection to the House and we're supposed to be overjoyed she was shoved down our throats? Oh that's right, she served in the military which somehow automatically qualifies her to be a senator? We'll see how she does in the next two years but my bet is she'll continue to disappoint. Old Tim will be rooting for her regardless of how she performs.
Kym Jones
Midtown
