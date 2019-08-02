I think your endorsement for Mayor is a cop out. Rather than endorse a well qualified candidate you chose the one-issue person least likely to win. Senator Steve Farley is by far the best with both, local and State, experiences and the ability to work both sides of an issue. But Steve Farley is also a great person who gets involved in things that help others, with no gain for him professionally or personally. He has assisted me on issues in my Garden District. I have enjoyed his artwork around Tucson, especially at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. I was with him as he attended the UA Girls Basketball Championship WNIT tourney. Recently, when I was extremely ill, he took time out of his campaign to check on me and see how I was doing. Yes, I am a fan of Steve Farley for many reasons. He has earned my vote.
Kha Dang
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.