Steve Farley doesn’t possess the integrity required by our elected leaders. Instead of focusing on the issues and earning voter’s trust, he’s more interested in whisper campaigns.
In 2018 Mr. Farley launched a campaign for governor where he lost 14 of 15 counties, barely holding on to his city. Down in the polls, he embraced questionable tactics and hired a belligerent communications director who launched a disparaging whisper campaign to discredit his opponent. Nearing primary day, Farley’s campaign used a right-wing, racist story from the Daily Caller that tried to paint Mr. Farley's opponent as a brown menace for throwing a loud college party.
Just recently Farley's campaign took issue with his lack of support by beginning a whisper campaign to discredit his opponent's endorsements, as outside interests tied to dark money. He's referring to grassroots Latinx advocacy nonprofits that are backing their endorsements. These organizations are grassroots, locally founded and do amazing work. Slandering these incredible nonprofits is unbecoming of anyone seeking higher office.
Cesar Fierros
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.