All Democratic candidates for Mayor have important roles in Tucson’s coming future.

Each candidate points to critical priorities for Tucson: 1) investment to expand commercial and housing and 2) awareness and political will to address looming environmental issues and needs of under-served residents.

Steve Farley, however, is the only Mayoral candidate with the inspiration. ideas and proven record to work with all Tucsonans to make a significant difference solving our priorities.

Take Steve’s early leadership in the planning of the Regional Transportation Plan. His explaining the large benefits of taking a different approach to mobility and land-use were instrumental in influencing the final plan.

His skillful consensus-building in funding priorities led to increasing the original budget for transit, sidewalks and bike paths by $350 million dollars.

I witnessed the steady brilliance and effectiveness of Steve’s approach while video taping and analyzing the year-long RTA planning sessions.

Let’s stop fighting and begin working together allowing everyone to play the roles they do best.

Robert Cook

Midtown

