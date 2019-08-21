All Democratic candidates for Mayor have important roles in Tucson’s coming future.
Each candidate points to critical priorities for Tucson: 1) investment to expand commercial and housing and 2) awareness and political will to address looming environmental issues and needs of under-served residents.
Steve Farley, however, is the only Mayoral candidate with the inspiration. ideas and proven record to work with all Tucsonans to make a significant difference solving our priorities.
Take Steve’s early leadership in the planning of the Regional Transportation Plan. His explaining the large benefits of taking a different approach to mobility and land-use were instrumental in influencing the final plan.
His skillful consensus-building in funding priorities led to increasing the original budget for transit, sidewalks and bike paths by $350 million dollars.
I witnessed the steady brilliance and effectiveness of Steve’s approach while video taping and analyzing the year-long RTA planning sessions.
Let’s stop fighting and begin working together allowing everyone to play the roles they do best.
Robert Cook
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.