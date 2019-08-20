In 2011, Steve Farley sponsored a bill (HB 2557) that would have put a 300% tax on medical marijuana throughout Arizona . After his constituents let him know that was a bad idea, he renegotiated with himself and changed the tax to 100%. Luckily, the bill never gained support and faded away in the legislature.
A study released earlier this month showed that states with adult-use access to marijuana have 20% to 35% less opioid-related deaths than non-marijuana states. If Farley's bill had passed, we would be charging a 100-300% tax on a safer pain management alternative while dispensing dangerous opioids subsidized and tax-free.
When electing a new mayor for Tucson, we have to think about how that person makes decisions. As people, we all have had bad ideas that we discard but Steve Farley does not work that way. He likes his bad ideas and as mayor, he will have the ability to execute them. Therefore, he is not fit to be Mayor of Tucson.
Mohit Asnani
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.