Re: the Nov. 30 article "Surprise: AZ drivers to pay $32 vehicle fee next year."

You know, $32 isn't so much, less than a dime a day. It's just the scuzzy feeling that I'd be one of millions of Arizonans being extorted by the state that galls me. Perhaps if every vehicle owner refused to pay this addition to the present registration fee, the state might rethink enacting and trying to enforce this price-gouging stunt. Put this to a vote!

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

