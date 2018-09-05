Re: the Sept. 2 guest column "Don't saddle our deputies with Stonegarden baggage."
Your issue with receiving federal grant monies, is your unwillingness to enforce immigration law because you feel it is unfair. If in the Latino community over 40% of victims are unlikely to report crimes against them, your strategy of not enforcing immigration laws only increases the number of victims hiding in the shadows. It creates exactly the problems that caused them to flee their country of origin, namely the breakdown of law and order.
If you truly care about people being victimized, there are two solutions:
1. Fix our broken immigration system so that people can be here legally and come out of the shadows.
2. Pressure our government to assist those countries in fighting crimes and corruption so that they don't have to leave homes and family.
Immmigrants come here for the safety rule of law will give them, and to achieve that they need to be here legally.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.