I was one of the speakers at the County Supervisor’s Stonegarden meeting. I want to thank Supervisor Elias for ensuring that my three minutes of free speech wouldn’t be interrupted by the restless crowd in attendance. I also would like to thank Supervisor Bronson for not listening to the activists who did not live in the border area of District 3, but instead listened to voters like myself, who do actually live in her district and are concerned about everyday security. Especially now when the Border Patrol is shifting available resources to handle the deluge of migrants, leaving large areas vulnerable to drug trafficking. I don’t understand why people feel unsafe about a deputy apprehending a drug trafficker close to the border when their community is 50 miles away while denying someone living in a rural border area a law enforcement presence.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.