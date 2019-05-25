Pima County can't afford the “free” Stonegarden grant money. In addition to mis-directing Sheriff's deputies from their core functions and the inappropriate, if not illegal zero tolerance stops and privacy invading license tag readers, there are serious costs and potential costs to county taxpayers that are avoidable by saying no.
Deputies working under Stonegarden are not available for normal patrols, but accrue unwarranted overtime that results in additional pension costs not covered by the grant but which must be paid by taxpayers. More concerning, any liability resulting from an accident or injury to a deputy or a civilian will also fall on county taxpayers.
The amount of the grant is a drop in the Sheriff's already boated budget and the bribe it contains for a pitiful amount of humanitarian aid is insulting. The grant is not worth what it will do to our county.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.