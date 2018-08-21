Voting in the Arizona US Senate Democrat Primary is Essential if we are to Change the Political Direction of our Country!!
"...U.S. Reps. Kyrsten Sinema ......voted with the Trump administration's preferred position on 10 of 11 key votes, .... Only U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who voted with Trump on all 11 occasions, was more in line with the president...." . Kyrsten Sinema also ......" joined with House Republicans......to register her support for officers and staffers with the embattled Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.(Ronald J. Hansen, The Republic | azcentral.com, April 1, 2018 and July 18, 2018)
"Democrat" Kyrsten Sinema, is a Trump Supporter, and, if elected will support His Destructive Policies. She is Republican disguised as a Democrat!! Her Candidacy should be Rejected as a Sham!!!!
The only real Democrat Candidate, Deedra Abboud, will resist Trump's Destructive Policies; representing the Best Interests of Arizona and our Country in the US Senate. The Arizona Democratic Party, and Democratic Voters Must Support Her Candidacy!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.