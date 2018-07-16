Recently met District 1 candidate Wendy Rogers at a Marana gathering and wanted to encourage others to listen to her in any upcoming appearances! I found her to be thoroughly informative in discussing the issues, passionate and energetic in her beliefs, and, after spending a little private time at the close of the meeting, a very personable and warm human being! Get to know Miss Rogers, and help elect her to Congress! She needs our support. Let's give it to her, proudly!
Bob Gawlik
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.