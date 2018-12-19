Re: the Dec. 17 article "State lawmaker seeks to strip county of say in US border-protection funds."
Mark Finchem is at it already, trying to take away local control and give it to the state, where he can be assured the Republicans and their rich allies will rule. The Pima County Supervisors voted to refuse the Stonegarden Grant to the sheriff. Let the county decide what the county wants to do.
It is bad enough when legislators from other counties want to give all the control to the state, but even worse when it is one of our own representatives. Just because his party does not control Pima County, does not mean that most of the people disagree with our County Supervisors. Giving power to the state just means Maricopa County is going to control all of us, to our detriment and their benefit.
Bette E. Bunker Richards
Marana
