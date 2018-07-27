Concerned about women’s health and population pressure? Access to reproductive health services for low income people will be cut by the Trump administration. Every public dollar spent on these services saves Arizonans more than $11. Why hasn’t the Star covered the proposed funding rule changes known as the “domestic gag rule”? People need to know before the July 31 comment deadline!
Reproductive health specialty clinics are more likely to offer the most effective care in the first visit, sparing thousands of the hard-working people, youth, minorities and low-income people from having multiple visits. The proposed regulations would prohibit abortion referrals and emphasize abstinence only or fertility awareness methods used by less than 0.5 percent of women and may fund so-called clinics that only offer that method. A waste of money, when those methods are also provided at 93 percent of specialty clinics like Planned Parenthood and women’s clinics.
Robin Motzer
Foothills
