Our leader has decided that foreign policy issues are best addressed by trade tariffs. If I understand his logic, he believes that tariffs will be so harmful that Mexico will be forced to do a better job of policing our border. The proposed tariffs, target products made in Mexico. If Mexican automobile factories close, if Mexican farmers hire fewer field workers, if Mexican vegetable distributors and truckers go out of business, won't that create more economic refugees? Let's remind ourselves that is not the foreign country that pays the tariff, but the consumers of the fresh fruit and vegetables and new cars built in the United States from parts that come from Mexican factories that pay the tariffs. Charging you and me more for tomatoes, avocados or automobiles IS NOT going to resolve the refugee crises. This is a complex issue that needs someone who understands the big picture. Tariffs are not a solution. Tariffs are going to make the problem worse.
Jeffrey Cinnamond
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.