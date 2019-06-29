Raise your hand. If you think the Arizona Corporation Commission and Tucson Electric Power are doing a good job. Put your hand down Mr. Commissioner, you’re not eligible to vote.
The problem is not that we’re electing greedy, biased, power-hungry ACC members. Abe Lincoln and Mother Teresa could be on the board and it wouldn’t make any difference.
The problem is governance. We are allowing regulators to legislate, rather than sticking to their administrative job which is to provide electrical power, on demand, at the lowest possible cost to their customers.
State and local government has larger role. They must consider with the plight of people who can’t pay their summer electric bills and evaluate whether coal, lowest cost and most polluting, is permissible. If their decision is more expensive, we voters pay for it with higher taxes. Our utility bills remain unaffected.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
