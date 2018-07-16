What about "prison reform" in order to pay for today's investment, (children) versus yesterday's (criminals, including politicians) failures?
Well, it's all about "laziness". Politicians are just too lazy to work out the issues and is so much easier to "demand" money via taxation. Then, mis manage the funds, again.
Why? Why do we put up with this irresponsible government. Why, do people vote these losers in? Why are not the people of this state "angry"?
Is it because "no one really cares"?
Lazy politicians taking advantage of the people's money and of our system of government is run a muck. It's beyond embarrassing. However, not for the politicians. They lost their pride the moment they gave their soul to the devil.
Martin Nustad
East side
