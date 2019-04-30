In my opinion , I support Howard on this article. There is way too many reckless people in the US. The bill was passed to propose more safety in the streets and less accidents. Although it could be an emergency , that is why officers are not stopping drivers who are caught texting , but drivers are being a hazard and a danger to society.
And while there is some drivers that text and drive here , there is drivers in Mexico that are reckless and don’t get stopped for it.
In all due admiration of the article i think it is a great idea to post the article online in one of the local news web pages. The local readers are going to be able to look at the new bill that got passed by the government and at the fact that there will be a consequence for texting and driving while being reckless
Luis Hernandez
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.