The Federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco just ruled that an individual has the right under the 2nd Amendment to open carry of a firearm in public away from home. They also recently ruled against a 10 round ammunition capacity limit in magazines. Quite shocking for an Appelate court that is stacked with liberal Democrats. So, the bottom line here is this, no matter what federal or AZ state anti-gun legislation that Bloomberg, Giffords, anti-gun Democrats or the anti-gun AZ Star desire, open carry of firearms and high capacity magazines are here to stay in Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawaii, etc.! Unfortunately the 9th did not rule on Concealed Carry of a firearm and intimated that it is not a right. THAT will need to be addressed one day by the U.S. Supreme court, with new conservative Justice Kavanaugh soon to be on board!
Alice Moreno
North side
