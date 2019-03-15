I am no longer surprised by the variety of well written opinions submitted this section. As a citizen and open-minded individual it is very nice to know that many here have similar and opposing outlooks as mine who support their opinions with facts.
I am disappointed with several contributors that categorize all liberals as being emotional in the development of their opinions. That assertion does not hold true for many of the liberal writers contributing to this paper.
Political discourse can be theoretical. When held in that realm, there is no absolute proof to any points made. Shifting that political discourse to applied theories, is impossible without an agreed upon set of facts.
I see our current civil division as the direct result of us not agreeing on the facts. This chasm is only compounded by the most untruthful US president in history.
The last statement, quite sadly, will be argued by many in his base.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.