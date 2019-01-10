Just a letter of thanks to the governor for appointing a loser to represent the people and voters of Arizona so they can support the man who spits on us all daily. As before as a representative, new Senator McSally has gone back into hiding from constituents. No accountability need be if you are appointed despite voters, who cares right? I mean we really need that wall and a shut down put upon our government so the 5-year-old president can lie his way through time. THANKS GOV.
DONALD SHELTON
Northeast side
