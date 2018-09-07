I have seen over and over again Martha McSally's negative ad regarding Kyrsten Sinema, and how she, Ms. McSally has defended our country while Ms. Sinema ran around in a Tutu. That was then, many years ago, this is now. What is McSally going to do for Arizona beside blasting her opponent and being a Trump supporter? It's time to take the higher road like Ms. Sinema and address what she is willing to do for the state and its residents.
William Lauffer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.