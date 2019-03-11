To Louise Nath and those who deplore "The Left": As a liberal Democrat, I do agree with you that we live in an age of rampant vulgarity that poisons our nation and humanity. Sadly, our political culture has absorbed the language of the age and sullied our discourse to levels of contempt and fear. I am sorry that you have given in to that influence and see only a "hate cult" on the "extreme left." I am also a Christian, like you, and would appreciate being accorded that fellowship with you. You say that "The office of the U.S. president is to be respected..." Again, I agree with you; but by his language and his behavior President Trump does not respect the office he holds. Of all parties participating in this discourse, he is the most vulgar.
John Wilson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.