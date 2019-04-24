A Tucson Fire paramedic was awarded $3.8 million when not provided a private place to pump her breast milk.
Like all taxpayers I hate paying taxes and find solace only in the sacrifice for our common good. But in this case, who would know that breast milk could be so expensive? After all, $3.8M would fill a lot of the city’s potholes.
Tucsonans have always been generous funding our first responders and we are certain that every TFD fire station has at least one bathroom that accommodates both sexes with privacy. The problem in this case is compliance with federal labor standards, meaning that local “common good” is transcended by Washington’s “greater good.”
I have a 911 call for Tucson citizens. Continue to support our first responders, but stop the opportunistic, greedy, lawyer-fabricated drain on precious city resources by voting in national elections to drain the federal regulatory swamp. Tucson fire department money should be used for fighting fires.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
